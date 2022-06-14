Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £195,649.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.
Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)
