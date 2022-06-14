CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CLPS Incorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

