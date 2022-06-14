CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CN Energy Group. during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

Shares of CNEY opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.