CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 80,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,324,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448,322 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.