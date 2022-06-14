Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,572 shares of company stock valued at $81,645 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

