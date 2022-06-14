Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LDP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDP. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

