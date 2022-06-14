Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.74

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.74 and last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 149785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,123,000 after purchasing an additional 122,019 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 654,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.