Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous price target of $171.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.89.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,296 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,869 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.