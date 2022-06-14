Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Update

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:CLAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 1,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

