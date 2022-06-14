Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.80

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 152988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,038.00.
The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)
Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coloplast A/S (CLPBY)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.