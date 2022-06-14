Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.80

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.80 and last traded at $71.47, with a volume of 7354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

