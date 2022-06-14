Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.96

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $859.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

