Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.13) to €8.20 ($8.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.48) to €11.70 ($12.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CRZBY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 65,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,665. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

