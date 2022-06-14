Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.03

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.03 and last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 83596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

