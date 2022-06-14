Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.03

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.03 and last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 83596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.