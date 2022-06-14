Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.04

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.04 and last traded at $62.31, with a volume of 867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 11,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

