Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

TCFC opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Community Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

