Comparing BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRC and Constellation Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 7.12 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Constellation Brands $9.53 billion 5.63 -$40.40 million ($0.18) -1,583.33

BRC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Constellation Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BRC and Constellation Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38 Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRC currently has a consensus target price of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 136.88%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A -169.73% 66.03% Constellation Brands -0.42% 16.43% 7.62%

Summary

BRC beats Constellation Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi, My Favorite Neighbor, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

