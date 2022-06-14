Comparing Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and National Fuel Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $9.43 billion 2.52 $1.63 billion $2.24 21.95 National Fuel Gas $1.74 billion 3.57 $363.65 million $5.15 13.19

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas. National Fuel Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 138.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Fuel Gas pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cheniere Energy Partners and National Fuel Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 National Fuel Gas 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. National Fuel Gas has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than National Fuel Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 13.35% -2,100.73% 9.47% National Fuel Gas 23.67% 23.85% 6.16%

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Cheniere Energy Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2021, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 21,537 thousand barrels of oil and 3,723,433 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca Resources Company, LLC. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 753,000 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The company markets gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2021, the company also owned approximately 95,000 acres of timber property; and managed approximately 2,500 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

