Comparing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) & Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Douglas Elliman and Real Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Douglas Elliman currently has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Real Brokerage has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.78%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Real Brokerage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.30 $98.84 million N/A N/A Real Brokerage $121.68 million 1.74 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -10.79

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Real Brokerage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.