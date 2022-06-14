Comparing United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.42 $5.09 million $1.28 10.30 United Security Bancshares $41.12 million 3.11 $10.10 million $0.65 11.55

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 13.49% 7.68% 0.53% United Security Bancshares 26.16% 9.33% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. It operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 26, 2022, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.