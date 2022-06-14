Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 32.1% in May

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 231,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,291,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,118,389.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 18,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $49,925.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,191,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,894.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 342,525 shares of company stock worth $725,478.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.