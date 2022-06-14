Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 750 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $23,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

