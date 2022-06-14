Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

