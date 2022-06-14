Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.50

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 1622877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.37).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.25. The stock has a market cap of £38.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94.
About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)
Featured Articles
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.