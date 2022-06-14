Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.50

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 1622877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.37).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.25. The stock has a market cap of £38.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

