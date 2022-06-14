Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
CFMS stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.44.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Conformis (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.