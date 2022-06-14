Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

CFMS stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 143,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,744,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

