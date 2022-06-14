CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Gap Down to $96.49

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.49, but opened at $94.39. CONMED shares last traded at $93.51, with a volume of 1,197 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CONMED ( NASDAQ:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.55 million. Analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

