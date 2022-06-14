CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Gap Down to $96.49

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.49, but opened at $94.39. CONMED shares last traded at $93.51, with a volume of 1,197 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
CONMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNMD)
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.