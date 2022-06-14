CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Down to $96.49

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.49, but opened at $94.39. CONMED shares last traded at $93.95, with a volume of 1,657 shares.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,678,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,251,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,202,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

