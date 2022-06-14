ConocoPhillips (COP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

6/9/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale to $127.00.

6/6/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $108.00 to $129.00.

4/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $108.00 to $129.00.

4/22/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $130.00.

4/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

COP stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

