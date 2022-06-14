ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

COP stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

