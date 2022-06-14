Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 540,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 38.43 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 51.12 and a 200 day moving average of 55.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCSI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

