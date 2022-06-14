Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $285.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $285.00 and last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

