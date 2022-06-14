Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22.

About Contango Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Fort Worth, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Louisiana and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt.

