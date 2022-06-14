Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $77.00. The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 37948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.28.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

