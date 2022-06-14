Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.28.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

