Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

NYSE CLR traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 291,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,216. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after acquiring an additional 784,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after acquiring an additional 410,773 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

