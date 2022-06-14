Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $9.82 on Tuesday, reaching $74.32. 291,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,216. Continental Resources has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

