Contrasting Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SCVX and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Energy Recovery 14.23% 8.54% 7.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCVX and Energy Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Energy Recovery $103.90 million 10.41 $14.27 million $0.27 70.85

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats SCVX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. in the cybersecurity sector. It intends to focus its search for a business in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Energy Recovery (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. The company also offers a solution to reduce energy consumption in natural gas processing and in refrigeration systems that use carbon dioxide. It provides its products under the ERI, Ultra PX, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, PX PowerTrain, VorTeq, IsoBoost, AT, and AquaBold names to large engineering, procurement, and construction firms; end-users and industry consultants; original equipment manufacturers; and aftermarket customers. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

