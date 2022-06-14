Contrasting Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Cousins Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 11.57 $95.72 million $0.88 23.08 Cousins Properties $755.07 million 5.90 $278.59 million $1.86 16.11

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 42.54% 5.15% 3.25% Cousins Properties 36.88% 6.12% 3.88%

Risk and Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $29.94, indicating a potential upside of 47.40%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.