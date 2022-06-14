Contrasting Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

79.9% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Occidental Petroleum 2 3 10 1 2.63

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Occidental Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.73 $86.76 million ($1.21) -34.51 Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.26 $2.32 billion $6.57 9.66

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -1.31% 87.14% 20.78% Occidental Petroleum 25.01% 47.28% 6.71%

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats SilverBow Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.