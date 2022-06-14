Contrasting Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleVerify and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 10 0 2.83 Viant Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus price target of $34.27, suggesting a potential upside of 59.48%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 169.95%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Viant Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 10.44 $29.31 million $0.17 125.00 Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.51 -$7.74 million ($0.64) -8.72

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00% Viant Technology -3.46% -14.04% -10.43%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Viant Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

