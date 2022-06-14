ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.86 ($3.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.52) to GBX 285 ($3.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.37) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Kimberly Lody purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($24,760.29). Also, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($59,813.08). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,000 shares of company stock worth $11,896,000.

CTEC stock opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.69. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.22).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

