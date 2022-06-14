Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTS. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 410,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,903. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.79.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6064446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.