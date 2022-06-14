Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.14

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 152281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.15.

In other Copperleaf Technologies news, Senior Officer Stanley Thomas Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$145,859.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,188 shares in the company, valued at C$3,801,971.12. Also, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$201,000.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile (TSE:CPLF)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.