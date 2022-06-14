Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up to $21.63

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.93. Core & Main shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 7,742 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 15.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

