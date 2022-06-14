Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CMT opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.05. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

