Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.97

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.97 and last traded at 2.02, with a volume of 6059200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $655,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $276,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

