CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:CORR opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.81. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

