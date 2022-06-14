Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.92. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 2,250,499 shares trading hands.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

