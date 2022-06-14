Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.10. Corvus Gold shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 115,365 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08. The firm has a market cap of C$519.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

About Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.