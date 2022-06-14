Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.10. Corvus Gold shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 115,365 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08. The firm has a market cap of C$519.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87.
About Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)
Read More
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.