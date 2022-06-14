Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Up 47.8% in May

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,540.3 days.

Costa Group stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Costa Group has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Get Costa Group alerts:

About Costa Group (Get Rating)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.